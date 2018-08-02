After Raid, Ajay Devgn and Bhushan Kumar team up again for THIS historical drama

It was last year (2017) that Ajay Devgn surprised fans with the first look of his period war film, Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior. And since then, fans have been eagerly waiting to know more about this film. And post a long wait and a series of speculations, we finally have an update on this project. Producer Bhushan Kumar and the Singham star have joined hands to produce the much-anticipated historical drama.

Bhushan, who had last collaborated with Ajay for the Raj Kuma Gupta-directed Raid, reportedly flew down to London to discuss the film with the actor.

“Ajay is one of the finest actors that we have today. The intensity that he brings to his performance is unparalleled. After the success of our recent film Raid, I am super excited to be part of a costume drama, a first for our banner T-Series,” told Bhushan to Deccan Chronicle, while talking about the collaboration.

The film, reportedly will also see Kajol opposite Ajay as the former’s ‘Marathi dialect is perfect and the role suits her’.

Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, helmed by Om Raut, will focus on the life of Taanaji, who fought for his people, his soil and his king Chhatrapati Shivaji. It’s expected to go on floors on September 25.