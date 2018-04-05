After Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra bows out of IPL gig

Recently the news broke that Ranveer Singh will not be performing at this year’s IPL because of the shoulder injury that he suffered while playing a football match. While he is busy fixing his shoulder, Parineeti Chopra’s spokesperson dropped a bombshell on us. Parineeti was supposed to perform at this year’s IPL ceremony but it seems she’ll not be able to entertain us.

A statement issued by her spokesperson said that Parineeti has a tough shooting schedule. She was busy filming non-stop for Namaste England in Patiala and even had a number of endorsement commitments. As a result of her hectic schedule, the actress has not had adequate time to rehearse for the event.

“Being a thorough professional, Parineeti spoke to Wizcraft and explained to them that she was not ok putting up a compromised performance. Wizcraft has been gracious enough to understand this and agrees with Parineeti. She would not be performing at the gala opening,” said the statement.

With Ranveer and Parineeti out of the opening ceremony of the IPL, fans will be terribly disappointed. But all is not completely lost. The event will still see a power-packed performance from the talented Varun Dhawan. Hrithik Roshan too will be shaking a leg, and knowing his incredible abilities, we can sure expect a big opening night. The Indian Premier League starts off on April 7.