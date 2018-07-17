After Sacred Games, Saif Ali Khan sets out for a dangerously spiritual venture

Saif Ali Khan is on the receiving end of praises and accolades, for his remarkable performance in the Netflix series Sacred Games. The series, which is earning insanely positive reviews, has made it difficult for the fans to wait for the second season already. And now, post his stint in this thrilling web series, the Cocktail star is all set for his next, a revenge drama by Navdeep Singh. Saif, who will be essaying the role of a Naga sadhu in the film, recently opened up about his character, giving us a few insights from the film.

"My character is a failed Naga sadhu, who has strong notions of revenge... I even got my ears pierced for the role, which I was worried about initially. My hair has grown a lot. It bothered me throughout summer, when I was shooting in Rajasthan’s sweltering heat. It took me 40 minutes to two hours sometimes to just get into hair and makeup for the part,” he told the TOI.

Saif, who will be seen engaging in sword fighting and usage of other weapons in the film, also shared that people have told him that he has changed since the time the film went on floors. “Saif Ali Khan is a ‘character’ I am more used to being, while my part in Hunter is that of a person who is an animal at heart — a flat-footed wild fellow,” he added.

The last time Saif played an earthy role and was amazing yet revolting at the same time, was in Omkara, where he played the legendary Langda Tyagi. Is the magic still intact? We’ll wait for a glimpse of the movie before we decide that.