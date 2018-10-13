After Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, THIS actress eyes a digital debut

There are many Bollywood actors like Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nimrat Kaur, R Madhavan, etc. who have already made their digital debuts. We won’t be wrong if we say that Netflix’s Sacred Games series starring Saif, Radhika and Nawaz is one of the best series we have seen on the digital medium. Now one more actress is all set for her digital debut, we are talking about Chitrangada Singh.

Recently, in a media interaction, when Singh was asked that Saif, Radhika and other Bollywood actors exploring the digital world and if she is keen to do it, the actress said, “I am discussing something right now which is probably for Netflix. So, yes I am in talks.”

Chitrangada Singh made her big screen comeback earlier this year with the film Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3. Unfortunately, the film didn’t make a mark at the box office. Her next release is Baazaar which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Rohan Mehra. The movie is slated to release on October 26, 2019. The actress also made her debut as a producer this year with the film Soorma which was a biopic on hockey player Sandeep Singh.