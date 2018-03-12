After Salman Khan, case against Katrina Kaif for allegedly laughing at casteist joke

Legal troubles fail to leave Salman Khan. The 52-year-old Bollywood superstar already has a long list of pending cases against him. Joining the likes of Salman Khan is ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif who is now facing the music for laughing at a ‘casteist’ joke against the Scheduled Caste community cracked by her Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Salman at a promotional event, reported ANI. A petition has been filed in a Delhi court, seeking an FIR against the actors and others. The complaint was filed by Harnam Singh, a former Chairman of Delhi Commission for Karamcharis, before Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma. The court will consider the matter on February 27, 2018.

A petition was filed in a Delhi court seeking lodging of FIR against actors Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif & others for allegedly making a casteist remark against Schedule Castes during the promotion of the movie Tiger Zinda Hai. The Court list the matter for consideration for Feb 27. — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2018

In December, an FIR was filed at Andheri Police station in Mumbai against superstar Salman for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the SCs and using the word ‘bhangi’ on a public platform. Similarly, another FIR was filed against actor Shilpa Shetty for using a derogatory word.

The Express Tribune quoted Kishore Masoom, Vice President of Rojgar Aghari Republican Party of India, saying, “We highly condemn Salman and Shilpa for using such words that show us in bad light. We have filed a complaint and will hold a protest in front of Salman’s house. According to the law, he has to serve five years imprisonment.”

“No one is above the law. And talking of his fans, only the elite people did not make him ‘Salman Khan the Star’, people like us watch his films too. Who will support a man who is so disrespectful towards his fans? We are hurt,” he added.

Another recent complaint was lodged by Navin Ramchandra Lade, General Secretary of Rojgar Aghari Republican Party of India. A statement released by Lade’s lawyer read, “Salman along with Katrina on TV used the insulting word bhangi against a member of the Scheduled Caste.”

“Shilpa Shetty said in an interview ‘I look like a bhangi‘ – it appears from her statement that she is encouraging and spreading ill-feelings among the entire society. He also intentionally insulted members of the Scheduled Caste. Both actors have committed offense under sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015, and Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955,” the statement further added.

Mr Lade said, “I felt insulted and humiliated. Being a member of the Scheduled Caste, I feel very hurt due to an insulting statement made by Salman and Shilpa.”

The Valmiki community in Rajasthan had also filed a complaint against the star in Jaipur for using a derogatory word in December. Massive protests were held against Salman and the screening of Tiger Zinda Hai across the state was disrupted alleging that Salman had used “cheap language” against the community.

Besides legal charges, Salman Khan has a packed schedule this year. He is currently is busy shooting for Ramesh Taurani's Race 3 which stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Saqib Saleem in the lead. The movie will release on Christmas this year. After which the actor is slated to kick off Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat, which is eyeing an Eid release next year. A sequel to Bhaijaan’s 2014 blockbuster Kick directed by Sajid Nadiadwala will release by Christmas 2019.

Katrina, on the other hand, is busy with Thugs of Hindostan in which she will be seen alongside Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. To be helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film releases on Diwali this year.