After Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali hints at the duo's next collaboration

Salman and Sanjay Leela Bhansali collaborated the last time in 1999 when Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam released. While Salman made a special appearance in Saawariya in 2007, the director and actor duo have not collaborated for a film since their first outing. Fans are eagerly waiting for them to work together again and the two have been dropping hints of a venture. After Salman’s indication, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has now come out to point fans in that direction.

"I am dying to do a film with him (Salman Khan). But the onus is on him and it all depends on him now,” Bhansali was quoted as saying to KoiMoi.

Salman has earlier jokingly mention that he’d love to star in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film and is waiting for Bhansali to come and narrate a script to him. The two are reportedly in talks for an upcoming project and it will indeed be a treat to all those dying to see Salman in Bhansali’s next.

If reports are to be believed, Bhansali has finalized the subject for his upcoming movie and has already approached Salman and Hrithik Roshan to play the lead role. There are also talks about the upcoming untitled to go on floors in April-May 2019.

Meanwhile, Salman is busy promoting his upcoming high-octane action film Race 3. The film’s recently released trailer and songs have garnered immense appreciation all over. Also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah, Freddy Daruwalla among others, the film is set to release on June 15 2018 coinciding with Eid.

​