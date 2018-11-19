After Salman Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput meets an ailing fan

It was a few days ago when Salman Khan visited a little fan in the hospital who was suffering from cancer. The fan clubs of the actor had posted the video of Salman meeting the ailing child. Now, it is Sushant Singh Rajput who has shown the sweet gesture towards a little ailing fan. He, too, visited a fan who is suffering from blood cancer.

Sushant took to Instagram to share a picture from his meeting with Aaron (his fan). In his post, he has written that he hopes and prays that Aaron recovers soon and that he gets to play with him. Sushant’s gesture has surely won our hearts.

It all started a few days ago when Ketto India posted a picture of Aaron on Instagram and his wish is to meet Sushant Singh Rajput. He had tagged Sushant in their post and that grabbed the actor's attention. Later, Sushant reposted Ketto India’s Instagram post and asked how can he get in touch with Aaron and his family. We are sure it would have been a great moment for Aaron to meet his favourite actor.

When Salman Khan visited his fan at Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai, the actor just didn’t meet the little kid but all the other children who were admitted at the hospital. Sometimes our Bollywood stars’ gestures are just so good that it fills our hearts with emotions.