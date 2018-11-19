After Salman Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput meets an ailing fan

It was a few days ago when Salman Khan visited a little fan in the hospital who was suffering from cancer. The fan clubs of the actor had posted the video of Salman meeting the ailing child. Now, it is Sushant Singh Rajput who has shown the sweet gesture towards a little ailing fan. He, too, visited a fan who is suffering from blood cancer.
So here is our Superman #Aaron. His parents tell me that he is showing great strength in the face of this terrible and unfortunate medical condition. My heart goes out to this wonderful and adorable kid as I hope and pray that he would completely recover and soon. Thank you guys for your prayers and love for him that I’ve been receiving incessantly. I love you Aaron and I’m looking forward to playing with you super soon buddy :) May God always be with you. ❤️👊💫🔱 #MyAaron #Superman #hyderabad
Sushant took to Instagram to share a picture from his meeting with Aaron (his fan). In his post, he has written that he hopes and prays that Aaron recovers soon and that he gets to play with him. Sushant’s gesture has surely won our hearts.
May God bless my #Aaron . Please let me know how could I get in touch with him and the family. And thank you @kettoindia for sharing such timely and priceless information. Much love and prayers for the little one. I would request friends here to please pray and help in any way possible. ❤️🙏🏻 #Repost @kettoindia with @make_repost ・・・ (LINK IN BIO) Cute little Aaron was going about his playful life when devastating news about his blood cancer shattered everyone's spirit. Still somehow he manages to spread joy even through the unimaginable pain. His only wish is to meet his favourite actor @sushantsinghrajput https://bit.ly/2zcEa4F
It all started a few days ago when Ketto India posted a picture of Aaron on Instagram and his wish is to meet Sushant Singh Rajput. He had tagged Sushant in their post and that grabbed the actor's attention. Later, Sushant reposted Ketto India’s Instagram post and asked how can he get in touch with Aaron and his family. We are sure it would have been a great moment for Aaron to meet his favourite actor.
This video is one of the reason why people love him. Govind had requested Salman Khan to visit his wife's nephew who's at Tata Memorial Hospital and he not only met him also met other kids who were admitted there. YOU'RE THE BEST HUMAN BEING @BeingSalmanKhan i love you forever bhai ❤ . Govind, eşinin hastanede yatan yeğenini ziyaret etmesi için Salman'dan istekte bulunmuş. Salman az önce hastaneye gidip onu ziyaret etti. Sadece onla kalmayıp diğer çocuklarla da tanıştı ❤ İşte bu sebepten dolayı Salman'ı herkes seviyor. Altın gibi bir kalbi var 💛 Ne mutlu bize, böyle bir adamın hayranı olduğumuz için... - #SalmanKhan #BeingSalmanKhan #Salman #BeingHuman #Bollywood #Bharat #tigerzindahai #race3 #duskadum #duskadum3 #salmankhankijaiho #salmankhanfans #salmankhanturkey #salman_khanfanforever #salmankhanrules #salmankhanno1worldwide #biggboss #biggboss12
When Salman Khan visited his fan at Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai, the actor just didn’t meet the little kid but all the other children who were admitted at the hospital. Sometimes our Bollywood stars’ gestures are just so good that it fills our hearts with emotions.