Ranjini Maitra June 01 2019, 5.22 pm June 01 2019, 5.22 pm

It's been close to a year since Rishi Kapoor, accompanied by wife Neetu Kapoor, flew to New York for treatment after he was diagnosed with cancer. That's quite a long stay, away from home. But the Kapoors are not only blessed with loving family members, but their colleagues and friends in the industry are just as warm and caring towards them! As a result, through the last months, every single Bollywood personality who happened to be in New York paid them a visit.

Both Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan have met Mr and Mrs Kapoor. Deepika Padukone, who shares an old and affectionate bond with them (her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor notwithstanding) also dropped in during her NY visit. Priyanka Chopra, ahead of her wedding, met her Rishi uncle as well. The latest visitor is Manish Malhotra, who also shared a happy picture on Instagram. We also learned that he is a total fanboy of the couple!

The veteran actor, who is recovering quickly and looks visibly better than his previous pictures, is expected to return home soon. "My eighth month of treatment started on May 1 in the US. But God has been kind! I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free. I will have to do a bone-marrow transplant which in all probability should take another two months minimum. Being in remission is a big thing and it's all because of my family and my fans prayers and duas that have worked. I thank them all," he recently told Deccan Chronicle.

And let's tell you, he is really impatient to come back home now. That's what his latest tweet suggests.

Today I complete eight months here in New York. When will l ever get home? — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 30, 2019

May the remaining process of your recovery be quick, Mr Kapoor!