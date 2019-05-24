After Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar pays a visit to Rishi Kapoor in NY

Darshana Devi May 24 2019, 11.24 am May 24 2019, 11.24 am

It was in September 2018 that veteran actor Rishi Kapoor travelled to New York to undergo treatment for some disease. It's just recently that he revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer. Rishi Kapoor has now been declared cancer free, however, he is still in New York completing his treatment. Throughout his battle with the deadly disease, his wife Neetu Kapoor has stood by him as his constant pillar of strength. Amidst which, the couple has also been witnessing several visitors from the industry on a frequent basis. The latest being Karan Johar.

Johar, who is super active on social media, shared a picture of this meeting with the Kapoors on Friday morning. The filmmaker can be seen happily posing with the two and going by the picture, we can assume Rishi is recovering very well. Calling the duo his ‘absolutely favourite couple of Indian cinema’, he added that he grew up with them and feels privileged to know the two. Neetu, on the other hand, shared the same picture and wrote that the Dhadak maker gave them the ‘tightest hug’ and the ‘longest kiss’. “And said half of his love was from Hiroo.”

Check out Karan Johar’s post here:

Here’s Neetu Kapoor’s post:

This comes after Bollywood personalities like Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani and Shah Rukh Khan, among others, dropped by to see a recovering Rishi Kapoor at the Big Apple. Meanwhile, opening up on his battle with the disease, Rishi earlier told a newspaper, “My eighth month of treatment started on May 1 in the US. But God has been kind! I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free,” he said. Even his brother Randhir Kapoor commented saying, “Yes, Rishi is cancer free now, but he first has to complete his treatment before he can return back home.”