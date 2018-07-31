After Shatrughan Sinha, Super 30 fame Anand Kumar finds support in Tejashwi Yadav

Anand Kumar, who is a renowned mathematician from Bihar running his Super 30 institute, was recently accused of fraud. The news came to light when former students of Anand alleged that their mentor had fabricated the report on the number of students from his institute who cleared this year’s IIT – JEE. Post the controversy, Shatrughan Sinha and Tejashwi Yadav have come out in defence of Anand.

Reportedly, the students alleged that only three students have cleared the entrance test and not 26 as claimed by Anand Kumar. They also alleged that Anand teaches in another institutes, one of them being Ramanuj Classes, and insists his students to join this institute instead of Super 30. They also added that Anand makes around Rs 1 crore annually by teaching in other institutes.

On Monday, Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav met Anand at his home and then took to Twitter to defend the mathematician. Tejashwari said that since Anand belongs to a backward class, he is being accused of this fraud.

In solidarity today went to meet noted mathematician and pride of Bihar @Anand_Super_30 at his home. Lately few people under a well planned collaboration trying to malign his image and discredit his struggle as comes from a less privileged extremely backward section of society. pic.twitter.com/O6x0kdMP86 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 30, 2018

Earlier, BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha had also come in support of Anand Kumar and the actor turned politician had taken to Twitter to share his views on the same.

The lynching continues in one form or another – from physical to verbal to "rumoral"...This time the victim seems to be our own hero of “Super30-Anand Kumar” - the genius, mathematician, guru, role model, pride of Bihar, pride of the Nation with years of successful teaching...1>2 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) July 29, 2018

.....providing quality education selflessly & shaping his students in making it to the top academic echelons. It seems he has been put under hindrance by some unrecognized people who've named his brand in a fake, fabricated issue with some unsubstantiated charges......2>3 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) July 29, 2018

...for their own vested interest, which has no connection with him or his vision. Really wonder – aren’t we damaging our own kids future (& in turn Bihar’s future) by critising or maligning him. I personally know him - am his supporter, well-wisher & admirer....3>4 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) July 29, 2018

I am fond of him & proud of him like many of you. Hope, wish & pray that the society would be able to distinguish all these sponsored issues & stand by Mr Anand Kumar at this stage, so that he is able to continue his mission of taking our nation to the top...Jai Bihar. Jai Hind! — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) July 29, 2018

Talking about Anand Kumar’s Super 30, the institute first came to light in June 2010 when all 30 students of the class cracked the IIT – JEE exam. It also caught the attention of globally renowned Time Magazine and his story got featured. The institute, which was set up in 2002, provides food and accommodation to the students apart from free education to those from the backward class.

A biopic on Anand Kumar titled Super 30 is all set to release in 2019. The film directed by Vikas Bahl will see Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan essay Anand’s role on the silver screen.