After Shraddha Kapoor, Yami Gautam joins the cast of Batti Gul Meter Chalu   

The makers of Shahid Kapoor starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu recently announced that Shraddha Kapoor will be the first leading lady, opposite Shahid. And now, they have made one more announcement. The second leading lady in the film will be Yami Gautam.

The elated Kaabil actress took to Twitter to share the news.

Super happy to commence this special journey with @kriarj on ‘ Batti Gul Meter Chalu ‘ :) Really excited for this one #Prerna #Shree @shahidkapoor @ShraddhaKapoor 😁😎 — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) January 6, 2018

Shahid, who will be teaming with Yami Gautam for the first time took to Twitter to reply to the actress.

Great to have you on board. 👍👍 https://t.co/A4zNRut2Zv — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 6, 2018

Yami will don the lawyer’s hat for the first with this film. She will playing the role of a lawyer alongside Shahid. Well, the casting seems interesting and we definitely look forward to the film.

The movie is planned to go on the floors in the first week of February and is slated for a August 31, 2018 release. The film will be directed by Shree Narayan Singh, who also directed ‘Toilet-Ek Prem Katha’.