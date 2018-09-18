After Sonam, Shraddha and Aishwarya, Rajkummar Rao to now romance Parineeti?

Anurag Basu’s Life in a... Metro is one of the best films by the director. The movie, that starred Shilpa Shetty, Shiney Ahuja, Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Kay Kay Menon and Sharman Joshi, showcased the love-life of people staying in a city like Mumbai. There have been a lot of reports about the sequel of the movie and the cast.

According to a recent report in Mumbai Mirror, Parineeti Chopra has been roped in for the movie, and well she will be paired opposite, none other than, Rajkummar Rao. A source said, “Parineeti always wanted to work with Anurag as she loves his films and his vision to make something extraordinarily different. She liked the script and instantly gave her nod.”

While Parineeti is gearing up for the release of Namaste England, Rao is currently riding high with the success of Stree. This will be for the first time when Parineeti and Rajkummar will be seen on the big screen together. It is said that Basu is keen on starting the film as soon as possible.

It was earlier reported that Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D’Cruz, Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan would also star in the film, but, the official announcement is yet to be made.