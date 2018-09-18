image
Tuesday, September 18th 2018
English
After Sonam, Shraddha and Aishwarya, Rajkummar Rao to now romance Parineeti?

Bollywood

After Sonam, Shraddha and Aishwarya, Rajkummar Rao to now romance Parineeti?

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   September 18 2018, 4.17 pm
back
aishwarya rai bachchanAnurag BasuBollywoodEntertainmentLife In A... Metroparineeti chopraRajkummar RaosequelShraddha KapoorSonam Kapoor
nextSui Dhaaga Challenge: Akshay Kumar fails to make the cut
ALSO READ

2.0 teaser: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar’s gift for fans on Ganesh Chaturthi

Aishwarya Rai's WIFT victory makes Abhishek Bachchan proud

Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn and Rajkummar Rao's film in the pipeline, will Rao have a meatier role?