After Sooraj, Athiya and Aayush, Salman Khan is set to launch one more new face. But who is this boy?

Salman Khan launched Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty with his production venture Hero. He will also be launching his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma with the film Loveratri. And now, he is all set to launch one more new face. Well, today the actor took to Twitter to inform everyone about it and shared an old picture of himself with a kid.

In his tweet, Salman wrote that tomorrow he will be launching the guy. And we can then find out how the kid looks now.

Being Launched Tomorrow ... KAL dekhte hai yeh ladka AAJ kaise dikhta hai ... pic.twitter.com/2VpmWvD9J8 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 30, 2018

A few weeks ago, there were reports that the actor will be launching his friend Iqbal Ratnasi’s son Zaheer Iqbal, and this child in the picture might be Zaheer. Well, we will come to know that only tomorrow.

Meanwhile, if we look at Sooraj and Athiya’s career, who were launched by Salman, we can say that the two have failed to make a mark. After their debut, Athiya was seen in Mubarakan in which she hardly had any role and talking about Sooraj we are yet to see him on the big screen after Hero. It will be interesting to see how Aayush’s career is shaped up after Loveratri releases. Let’s wait and watch.