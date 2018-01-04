After spending the festive season in India, Priyanka Chopra is back to work

After ringing in the New Year with family and friends, the 'Baywatch' actress is in work mode now. Priyanka Chopra enjoyed the season’s festivities in India and now the acting sensation is back in chilly New York to resume filming scenes for her TV series Quantico. The international star is the busiest person in showbiz with her blooming production house in India and popular television stint abroad. PeeCee shared a gloomy picture of how she is literally living out of a suitcase,

The 35-year-old was spotted in a black coat with faux fur trim and snow boots in the city as she tried to stay warm on the set. Priyanka also had ear muffs on and enjoyed hot beverage as she tried to fight the bone-chilling cold.

Priyanka enjoyed a good two weeks off the film sets as she headed home for the holiday season. Apart from celebrating Christmas and New Year’s with her family and friends, the star also attended various events around the country and tended to her other work commitments.

Priyanka plays FBI recruit Alex Parrish in the ABC drama – a role that has catapulted her to international fame. Besides 'Quantico', Priyanka will be seen in two Hollywood films, ‘A Kid Like Jake’ and ‘Isn’t It Romantic’.​