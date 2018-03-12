After Sridevi’s funeral, RGV wishes everyone an unhappy Holi

Ram Gopal Varma has been expressing his feelings over the sudden demise of Sridevi who passed away on Saturday, February 24. The veteran filmmaker has now announced that he would not be celebrating Holi this year, because of Sridevi's death. “I care a damn about which demon was killed in the past for us to celebrate Holi. Since I am grieving for the way God Killed Sridevi, I wish everyone a very unhappy Holi,” he wrote in his tweet.

I care a damn about which demon was killed in the past for us to celebrate HOLI ..since I am grieving for the way God Killed SRIDEVI ,I wish everyone a very UNHAPPY HOLI #UnHappyHoli — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 1, 2018

He also wished that God would send Sridevi back and tweeted, "So wish God will have a change of heart after seeing this Ocean Of Love for her and send her back again.”

So wish God will have a change of heart after seeing this Ocean Of Love for her and send her back again pic.twitter.com/uqEPR65adC — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 1, 2018

“A Fact From The Future Earth Had a visitor named Sridevi who came from Heaven and stayed here from 1963 to 2018 and then got bored and went back Home,” he added.

A Fact From The Future Earth Had a visitor named SRIDEVI who came from Heaven and stayed here from 1963 to 2018 and then got bored and went back Home — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 28, 2018

The director also wished in another tweet that he could go back in time to take care of his beloved actress from a very young age. Ram Gopal Varma and Sridevi have worked together in movies like Kshana Kshanam and Great Robbery. Sadly, the relationship became strained when Ramu, in his 2015 autobiography Guns & Thighs claimed Boney Kapoor had reduced Sridevi to just a housewife. He also wrote a controversial letter recently revealing the personal struggles that Sridevi underwent in life.

I so wish I could go back in time and take care of her right from this very age of hers pic.twitter.com/b2xoFcGhIk — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 28, 2018

She died at the age of 54 due to accidental drowning in Dubai. Her last rites were performed on Wednesday, February 28, at Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium in Mumbai.