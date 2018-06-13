After Sunil Grover, Salman Khan to work with his frenemy Kapil Sharma in Sher Khan?

Last few months in Kapil Sharma's life might have been difficult, but slowly, he is trying to move on from all of that. His last show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma went off-air after two episodes due to poor ratings. If that was not enough he landed in a controversy after he went on an abusive rant on Twitter which resulted in a legal trouble between him, his former associates, Preeti and her sister Neeti Simoes and a senior journalist. The comedian and actor surprised his fans recently when he made a comeback on Twitter after leaving it abruptly after that rant. He did a chat with his legion of fans.

And now we hear that he might star in a film and that too with Salman Khan. You see, Salman, who has been promoting his upcoming film, Race 3 talked about his upcoming line-up of films in one of the interviews. “There’s no No Entry sequel, no Wanted 2. We are doing Bharat, Dabangg 3, Sher Khan, Kick 2, Remo’s dance film and one Sanjay Leela Bhansali film when he comes and narrates it to me,” he had said. Apart from the film with SLB, another surprising fact was that Sher Khan is still happening.

For those of you who don't know, Sher Khan has been in the making since many years. Salman's brother, Sohail Khan will be directing it. Since there was no talk about it for many years, everyone thought that the film has been shelved. But Salman himself has clarified that the film will go on floors soon, and it has got the fans excited. What's more interesting is that a few years ago when Sohail was judging a comedy reality show he had promised Kapil that he will cast him in Sher Khan. So if Sohail remembers his promise, we might just get to see Kapil and Salman in a film together.

Interestingly, Kapil's frenemy, Sunil Grover will also share screen space with Salman in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, which will go on the floors in the next couple of months. The film also marks Priyanka Chopra's comeback to the Hindi movies and also stars Disha Patani.

Well, we really hope Kapil is on-board for this film, as it will be a perfect comeback for him. Mutual thoughts? Let us know in comments below.