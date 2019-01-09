After Switzerland, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are soaking in the Caribbean sun

Seems like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ romantic getaway won't take a pause! Soon after their dreamy Jodhpur marriage, the couple went on a short honeymoon in Oman. The two also spent their New Year with family and friends in the Swiss Alps and now we've got our hands on some new set of pictures which sees #NickYanka in the Caribbean. On Tuesday, the internet was teased with their snaps where the two were spotted deboarding a plane, holding hands.

Clad in a pastel shade icy blue dress with sunglasses, Priyanka Chopra looked pretty, but it was the Caribbean wind which made her look stunning. On the other hand, Nick kept it simple in a full-sleeve grey T-shirt, a pair of black pants and his Balenciaga fanny pack. While we were eager to see a few more pictures of the two, Priyanka shared a picture of herself (with just her feet showing) by the blue ocean.

Talking about NickYanka, the couple is seriously setting new vacation goals. Ahead of their wedding, Priyanka had revealed that the honeymoon plans will be decided by her hubby Nick. "I don’t know [where we're going]," she told NDTV. "We still haven’t figured out where. I think it’s going to be a surprise though. I think that’s what my husband’s planning.”