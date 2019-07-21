After the Bottle Cap Challenge went viral with all the who's who of Bollywood as well as Hollywood taking part in it, a new challenge was seen on Twitter. This challenge was started to mark the inauguration of the 2019 season of the Pro Kabaddi League from 21st July known as the #5ClapChallenge. It was majorly taken over by the kabaddi teams as a way to kickstart its latest season. This can also be seen as a way to bring awareness to an otherwise forgotten sport in the era of cricket and football. Tiger Shroff who is quite a fitness freak himself participated in the challenge to make everyone ready for the #WorldsToughestDay.
Here, check out Tiger Shroff's tweet here:
The 5 clap challenge is basically performing a cartwheel, immediately followed by push-ups. The Baaghi actor was seen doing the challenge effortlessly, showcasing his ripped body. It is not a surprise to see Tiger spread awareness about the League in the first place because he himself is an ambassador of a sports and lifestyle brand called Prowl. After the Heropanti star amazed everyone with his Bottle Cap Challenge video where he went blindfold, this is just like a cherry on top.
Some other celebrities who took up this challenge:
Wondering what I'm up to? The #WorldsToughestDay
is almost here and I have taken up the #5ClapChallenge
!@PatnaPirates
– Kabaddi Tough ho, toh challenge le lo! 😉
Can’t wait for #VIVOProKabaddi to begin from July 20 on @StarSportsIndia. #IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/SI1sCWo3Sk
— GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) July 19, 2019
Tiger Shroff would be next seen in the movie titled War opposite Hrithik Roshan, an action-thriller film directed by Siddharth Anand. Vaani Kapoor, Anupriya Goenka, and Dipannita Sharma will be seen in supporting roles. The film is slated to be released this year, however, the official release date is not yet announced. Read More