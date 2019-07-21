In Com Staff July 21 2019, 2.41 pm July 21 2019, 2.41 pm

After the Bottle Cap Challenge went viral with all the who's who of Bollywood as well as Hollywood taking part in it, a new challenge was seen on Twitter. This challenge was started to mark the inauguration of the 2019 season of the Pro Kabaddi League from 21st July known as the #5ClapChallenge. It was majorly taken over by the kabaddi teams as a way to kickstart its latest season. This can also be seen as a way to bring awareness to an otherwise forgotten sport in the era of cricket and football. Tiger Shroff who is quite a fitness freak himself participated in the challenge to make everyone ready for the #WorldsToughestDay.

Here, check out Tiger Shroff's tweet here:

To get set for the #WorldsToughestDay I'm taking on the #5ClapChallenge! 💪 @U_Mumba and all my followers, are you also #KabaddiTough? Show me what you've got and watch #VIVOProKabaddi from July 20 on @StarSportsIndia #IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/fsXBfn1XdX — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) July 19, 2019

The 5 clap challenge is basically performing a cartwheel, immediately followed by push-ups. The Baaghi actor was seen doing the challenge effortlessly, showcasing his ripped body. It is not a surprise to see Tiger spread awareness about the League in the first place because he himself is an ambassador of a sports and lifestyle brand called Prowl. After the Heropanti star amazed everyone with his Bottle Cap Challenge video where he went blindfold, this is just like a cherry on top.

Some other celebrities who took up this challenge:

Wondering what I'm up to? The #WorldsToughestDay is almost here and I have taken up the #5ClapChallenge @PatnaPirates – Kabaddi Tough ho, toh challenge le lo! 😉

Can’t wait for #VIVOProKabaddi to begin from July 20 on @StarSportsIndia. #IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/SI1sCWo3Sk

— GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) July 19, 2019

The #PantherSquad is always ready to take on any challenges. The captain @DeepakHooda5555 and his team show they are #KabaddiTough and ace the #5ClapChallenge on #WorldsToughestDay. Catch all the Panga live on Star Sports from July 20.#VIVOProKabaddi #RoarForPanthers pic.twitter.com/Wk4suQ98Jg — Jaipur Pink Panthers (@JaipurPanthers) July 20, 2019

Tiger Shroff would be next seen in the movie titled War opposite Hrithik Roshan, an action-thriller film directed by Siddharth Anand. Vaani Kapoor, Anupriya Goenka, and Dipannita Sharma will be seen in supporting roles. The film is slated to be released this year, however, the official release date is not yet announced.