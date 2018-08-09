After ‘Thug’ Aamir Khan, Salman Khan makes a Maltese move

Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan recently drew a connection with hit fantasy series Game of Thrones. Both of them have been shot in Malta. And the latest to join the league is Salman Khan, as Bharat will be shot in the same place.

First schedule of @Bharat_TheFilm completed in Mumbai, two dramatic action sequences done .... thanks you cast & crew ... Here we come Malta .. 😎😍🤩 get ready for Desi rock n rolla... — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) August 6, 2018

A few days ago, director Ali Abbas Zafar had tweeted that they have wrapped up the first schedule of the film and now they will be moving to Malta. Ali is already there and we came to know about it through the directors Insta stories.

Well, Thugs Of Hindostan and Bharat are not the first Bollywood movies to be shot in Malta. Earlier too, films like Charas (1976) and Samraat (1982) had been shot in the place. Both the movies starred Dharmendra.

Looks like Malta has grabbed the attention of Bollywood filmmakers and after Thugs Of Hindostan and Bharat, we won’t be surprised if more movies find it as a place of interest.

Talking about Thugs Of Hindostan, the movie which is slated to release on Diwali this year also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Meanwhile, Bharat had a big change at the last moment in the casting. Priyanka Chopra, who was supposed to play the female lead opted out of the film and Katrina Kaif came in at the last moment to replace her. The movie will be releasing on Eid next year.