After Thugs of Hindostan, Rajinikanth-Akshay starrer 2.0 faces online leak threat

One of the most awaited film of the year 2018, superstar Rajinikanth and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 sci-fi film is all set to release this November. After multiple delays in the film’s release due to extensive post production work, the sequel to the 2010 release Enthiran, 2.0 is one of the costliest Indian film ever to be made with a budget of close to Rs 600 crore. While the fans are eagerly awaiting for the film’s release, the makers of the film are left worried with the latest announcement from Tamilrockers. The popular torrent site has threatened to leak the film online.

A tweet posted from the Twitter handle Tamilrockers read, “#2Point0 Coming Soon in Tamil Rockers.” The Twitter handle was suspended soon after but within a few minutes a new handle was created by the miscreants. “#2Point0 #2point0November #2Point0FromNov29 #Rajinikanth #Rajini #SuperStar #TR #TamilRockers. Our Old Account Suspended @TamilRockersMV,” read the tweet on the new Twitter handle.

Although the tweet was sent to threaten to leak the film, several Twitter users reported it and fortunately Twitter was quick to take action by suspending their handle within an hour. However, their website is still functional which could endanger film's collection if the film is eventually leaked online.

Recently, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Sheikh starrer Thugs of Hindostan was pirated and made available on the internet on the very first day of its release. Tamilrockers announced earlier that it placed the HD copies of the films online right on the release day and now they took to Twitter to make a piracy threat to the makers of 2.0, few weeks before its release.

Directed by S Shankar, 2.0 stars Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in the lead and is slated to release on November 29.