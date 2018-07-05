After touring London, Akshay Kumar is back in the city - Check pics!

Actor Akshay Kumar was vacationing with his family in London when he heard the news of Sonali Bendre being diagnosed with cancer. He immediately paid her a visit to the actress in New York as she is undergoing a treatment there. And now Akshay has returned to the city.

Akshay was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday. Keeping it casual for his travel, the actor chose to wear a pair of light blue rugged tracks and a white tee, along with a green jacket tied around his waist.

Akshay's next, Gold which is a sports drama, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The trailer was recently released and now people are waiting for the first song of the film. Titled, Naino Ne Baandhi starring Akshay and Mouni Roy, the romantic track will be out on July 6.

Gold will be hitting the theatres on August 15, 2018.

Besides, Gold, the superstar also has Kesari and 2.0 in his books. Kesari features Parineeti Chopra opposite Akshay. Both the films are slated to hit the screens next year.