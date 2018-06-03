After Vidyut and Shruti, THIS actress joins the cast of Mahesh Manjrekar’s next

Mahesh Manjrekar has kickstarted the shooting of his next directorial. The untitled movie stars Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan, and now, one more actress has joined the cast of the film. Well, we are talking about the Jannat actress Sonal Chauhan. The actress’ last Bollywood film was the 2013 release 3G in which she was paired opposite Neil Nitin Mukesh. She then moved her ways towards down South, but is back to Bollywood with a couple of interesting offers.

A source close to the film told Mumbai Mirror, “The film follows a family feud with Vidyut’s character seeking solace in Sonal’s character’s arms as matters aggravate. The plot has an interesting Devdas-like feel to it with a new take on the role of Chandramukhi played out in the story.”

Vidyut and Shruti have already started for the film in Goa, and Sonal will be joining them this week. Talking about Shruti’s character, the source stated, “Shruti’s character is an independent, educated girl and serves as the catalyst for a massive feud between the two families. Manjrekar and the cast had two weeks of workshops before the film rolled.”

Apart from Vidyut, Shruti and Sonal, the movie also stars talented actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Amole Palekar and Jishu Sengupta.