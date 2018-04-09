After Virushka, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja all set for a destination wedding?

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been together long enough to spark rumours about their marriage. But now that marriage is reportedly confirmed, their long-distance relationship is set to move up a notch. The couple will be reportedly tying the knot in Geneva, Switzerland in the second week of May. According to a Times of India report, May 11 and 12 have been shortlisted. Fans are excited to see the couple hitched and it seems like it is going to be a big bash.

According to a leading daily, even though everything is being planned, Sonam and Anand could possibly go about with impromptu celebrations when guests arrive. A friend of the couple told the daily that most of her family are flying out of Mumbai. Anand’s family and some relatives of Sonam will fly from Delhi. “The marriage and other ceremonies are being planned as a two-day affair. But, we have to leave room for some impromptu events. I’m planning to keep myself free for at least four days, not to forget the to and fro travel,” said the source.

The event is reported to be a close-knit affair and only family and close friends will be attending it. Though the wedding will be a two-day affair, the planners have left some room for impromptu events. Also traveling to and from the location will take some time so the planners have arranged for that as well. The engagement ceremony will precede the nuptials which will be attended by the family’s inner circle.

Sonam and Anand are not the first celebrity couple to settle for a destination wedding. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had got married in Italy last year.