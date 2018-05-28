After writing with both hands, Sushant Singh Rajput tries his hands on electric guitar

Sushant Singh Rajput is one interesting soul. If you have followed him on social media, you would know that he is an intellect who is always engrossed in self musing. Last interesting bit that he had left us stunned with was writing with both hands. And now we have come across another skill of his and that is playing an electric Guitar.

Sushant Singh Rajput seems to be learning to play guitar and is doing it quite quickly. He posted a video of him playing some tunes on the guitar on his Twitter handle. Now there seems to be some glitch with his account as his tweets cannot be seen. But fret not! His fans have got you sorted.

Fan clubs have the videos and have put it up on Instagram. Take a look.

Talking about the glitches, even his Instagram account has gone totally empty. All his posts have disappeared and we wonder whether it is a deliberate move made by the star. If yes, then why is the question? Is it for his new film or is it some kind of a promotion? You’ll never know until the star makes it clear. Well, if you are reading this SSR then let us tell you that we miss you. So please come back soon on social media.

SSR will be next seen in Son Chiriya.​