After Zero’s debacle, Shah Rukh Khan is in no mood to sign any more films

Divya Ramnani April 29 2019, 11.02 pm April 29 2019, 11.02 pm

Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, was among one of the most anticipated films of 2018. Apart from having an ensemble cast, Zero also promised a unique storyline. In short, expectations from this sci-fi love story were sky high. However, the film failed to impress the viewers and badly tanked at the box office. Zero, which was made on a massive budget of Rs 200 crores, managed to collect only Rs 90 crores. Needless to say, the film’s poor performance has affected King Khan and if we go by his latest statement, looks like the actor has no plans of signing any more films.

In an interview with CRI Hindi, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he now plans to spend more time with his kids over doing any film. The Chennai Express actor said, "This time, I didn't feel like doing it. I thought, this time, I will take out time to watch films and listen to scripts and read books. My kids are also doing finishing their college life. Suhana is still in college, Aryan will hopefully pass his college in a year. I want to spend more time with my family."

Khan further added, "I said somewhere that I might decide in June about my next project. But I won't even do it in June, I will only do a film when I feel like doing it from my heart. I only act when it comes from my heart, but this time I don't feel like doing it. A lot of people are telling me stories, I've heard 15-20 stories, and I liked 2-3 of them. But I haven't decided yet which film to do. Because the moment I take a decision, I will have to start working on films. I will completely be engrossed in it. I won't do anything for 2-3 months. There are a few stories that are good, but I have not taken a decision emotionally. Mentally, I know it's good. But I haven't decided anything yet."

Damn! Not very good news for all your fans, SRK!