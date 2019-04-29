  3. Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan on his next film: I won't do anything for 2-3 months

Bollywood

After Zero’s debacle, Shah Rukh Khan is in no mood to sign any more films

Zero's failure seems to have had a deep impact on Shah Rukh Khan.

