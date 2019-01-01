Ahan Shetty, Iulia Vantur, Ankita Lokhande: Bollywood debuts to watch out for in 2019

In 2018 we saw Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor’s stepbrother Ishaan Khatter and Mammootty's son, Dulquer Salmaan mark their debut in Bollywood. This year, in 2019, it will be no different. Bollywood will be launching some star kids and some absolute newcomers. And even ahead of their big debut, some of these are already social media stars and others established actors on a different medium. Let’s take a look at the newcomers that we need to watch out for in 2019.

Ankita Lokhande: This beauty ruled the small screen a few years ago and had one of the most popular television soaps, Pavitra Rishta to her credit. Ankita Lokhande might have been on a sabbatical and taken a little longer than her ex-boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput, to enter the Hindi film industry. However, in 2019 the actress will be back in action and enter movies with Kangana Ranaut’s ambitious project Manikarnika.

Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria: Last year Karan Johar introduced Janhvi Kapoor to Bollywood. This year, the Dharma Productions head honcho will bring two new talents to the industry in Student of The Year 2 – Tara Sutaria and Chunkey Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday.

Ahan Shetty: Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan’s debut was widely discussed last year. Finally, Sajid Nadiadwala made an official announcement and revealed that the action star’s son would be seen in the Hindi remake of Telugu film RX 100.

Isabelle Kaif: Katrina Kaif’s sister, Isabelle has support from Salman Khan. The beauty will be seen opposite Sooraj Pancholi (who was also launched by the Dabangg star) in Time To Dance that will release early next year.

Iulia Vantur: Salman Khan will be promoting many talents this year. One of them is Dabangg hero’s alleged ladylove, Iulia Vantur. Khan has already begun promotions of this Romanian beauty’s movie titled Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyun Kaala. The TV-presenter had a special song, Ummbakkum in O Teri. Of course, we also saw Salman get his girlfriend to croon some of his Sultan songs and, of course, these were not a part of the film’s album.

Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal: Looks like this year Karan Johar can heave a sigh of relief because Salman Khan might just take away the title of flagbearer of nepotism from the filmmaker. The actor will also launch his close friend’s son Zaheer Iqbal and Mohnish Bahl’s daughter Pranutan under his banner SKF. The duo will be seen in a love story titled Notebook.

These are some of the much talked about debuts of 2019. Of course, there will be more names that will be added to this list and hopefully a lot of talent to watch out for.