image
Tuesday, January 1st 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Ahan Shetty, Iulia Vantur, Ankita Lokhande: Bollywood debuts to watch out for in 2019

Bollywood

Ahan Shetty, Iulia Vantur, Ankita Lokhande: Bollywood debuts to watch out for in 2019

Rashma ShettyRashma Shetty   January 01 2019, 4.25 pm
back
Ahan ShettyAnanya PandayAnkita LokhandeBollywoodEntertainmentIsabelle KaifIulia VanturPranutan Bahltara sutariaZaheer Iqbal
nextIs Rishi Kapoor fighting cancer? Neetu Kapoor's Instagram post suggests so
ALSO READ

History repeats! Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan too debuts with Sajid Nadiadwala

Exclusive: Suniel Shetty is keeping a close tab on son Ahan Shetty's Bollywood debut - here's how

Sara Ali Khan, Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff go out for dinner