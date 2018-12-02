Ahead of Kedarnath release, Sara Ali Khan takes the paparazzi out on a coffee date

Sara Ali Khan is proving to be a stunner in the making. Or should we say she is already one? People from the industry believe she has got what it takes to be a star, and every public appearance Sara makes is only another proof. Nawab Saif Ali Khan's daughter, a princess in its literal sense, carries herself indeed well and is oozing confidence when she talks. But leave all of that. Sara is also a genuinely sweet person who says she is indebted to the press and the paparazzi for showering so much of love. As a token of gratitude, she wrote a letter to the leading photographers of the industry.

Isn't that such a beautiful gesture? Even the A-listers of the industry who are always being papped, rarely do this for photographers. Sara took them out for a coffee date at a suburban hotel on 2nd December. She showed up in a simple red printed kurti and black bottoms. They must have had a good time!

Sara's debut film Kedarnath featuring her opposite Sushant Singh Rajput is set to hit the screens on 7th December. The film went through numerous delays and is finally finding its way to the theatres. In no time, her second film Simmba starring none other than Ranveer Singh also releases. No wonder, it's going to be a MERRY Christmas for her! ;)