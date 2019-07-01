Ranjini Maitra July 01 2019, 12.05 pm July 01 2019, 12.05 pm

Comedia and AIB founder Tanmay Bhat, on Sunday, took to Instagram to share a series of videos, in which revealed that he was suffering from clinical depression, was undergoing treatment and felt 'mentally checked out' and 'almost paralysed' after AIB and its associates landed themselves amid allegations of sexual harassment and inaction. Post stepping down as the CEO of AIB, this is the first time that he has opened up extensively, about more on how the entire episode hit him.

"After everything that happened in October, I’m mentally checked out. I feel almost paralysed and unable to participate socially, online or even offline. A big part of my self worth growing up as someone who looked like me became my work," he said.

In October 2018, former AIB employee Utsav Chakraborty, who appeared in a number of videos, was accused of sending unsolicited pictures of himself to women and asking for a reciprocation of the same. Bhat was under severe criticism for inaction against Utsav on his part. Last month, in a statement, AIB announced that he was stepping down as the CEO of AIB and that the YouTube channel, which once produced many viral videos and hosted plenty of celebrities, would remain inactive for the 'foreseeable future'.

The statement also said that the organisation had to let go of its people and resource overnight. Bhat, as he says, found it extremely taxing to bid goodbye to a company that he built.

“I don’t think I’ve been strong enough to be able to pick myself. It’s been a few months since the doctor told me to start medication. I honestly sometimes get super worried that this state of paralysis is permanent. I sometimes feel I might never get back to being who I was or operating to my potential," he added.

Utsav, hit by the #metoo movement, has been out of the comedy circle ever since and wasn't seen in fresh videos. As many wonder whether AIB would reopen or whether Bhat would return as an independent comedian, he says he doesn't have the answer yet.

“It’s nice to know there are still people out there who are rooting for us and me. I am still clueless about any answers to questions like when will I be back and doing what. I don’t know. I’m still feeling extremely paralysed to even put out this message because in my head no one wants to work with a depressed comedian and that’s an oxymoron," he is heard saying.

Bhat was also one of the judges of the first season of Amazon Prime Video’s Comicstaan, but will not be seen in the second season.