Aila Re from Malaal: Meezan and Sharmin Segal's chemistry is a winner

Ranjini Maitra May 29 2019, 3.22 pm May 29 2019, 3.22 pm

With his upcoming production Malaal, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is launching his niece Sharmin Segal and Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezan. One can't blame the audience for being skeptical about a star kid's entrance into B-town, given that a number of them turned out to be disappointing. But from the look of it, Meezan and Sharmin might have got it right in terms of the look, the feel and also the chemistry!

We just got our hands on Aila Re, a brand new track from Malaal. Set inside a typical dance bar, we assume it is going to be Meezan's entry song in the film. Bhansali's liking towards music is known to all. With upbeat dance numbers and soulful romantic tracks, he strikes a perfect musical balance in his films. While we are yet to check out other numbers of Malaal, this one follows the style of tracks such as Malhaari and Tattad Tattad and flaunts a hook step. The music composed by the man himself!

Watch the song below:

Prashant Ingole has written the lyrics and Vishal Dadlani has crooned it. The mood of the track is a likeable mixture of rawness, sensuousness and energy.

Malaal is a cross-cultural love story between Shiva, a Marathi man, and Astha, a North Indian woman. It is slated to release on July 5.