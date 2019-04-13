image
  3. Bollywood
Aira Gaira from Kalank: Kriti Sanon keeps Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur enchanted

Bollywood

Aira Gaira from Kalank: Kriti Sanon keeps Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur enchanted

Aira Gaira from Kalank featuring Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kriti Sanon is now out.

back
Aditya Roy KapurAira GairaAlia BhattKalankKriti SanonVarun Dhawan
nextAlia Bhatt has a smart response after Kangana Ranaut calls her Gully Boy performance 'mediocre'

within