Aira Gaira from Kalank: Kriti Sanon keeps Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur enchanted

Ranjini Maitra April 13 2019, 7.38 pm April 13 2019, 7.38 pm

You are excited about either of these two things right now. If you're an English web series kind of a person, then it is about the season finale of Game of Thrones. OR! You can't wait for the massive multi starrer Kalank to roll out in theatres. Still, a couple of days to go before that happens. But after Madhuri Dixit's majestic Tabaah Ho Gaye, another song from Kalank is out. Aira Gaira features the very beautiful Kriti Sanon alongside Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Kriti takes the appearance of a luscious woman, great at her crafts of dancing and singing as well. No wonder she has cast her spell on Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur! The three shake a leg with each other in the track crooned by Antara Mitra, Javed Ali and Tushar Joshi. Written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, it has found its tunes from Pritam. The backdrop boasts of lit and decorated outdoor, suggesting that some festivity is being observed.

Here's what that drew our attention. Varun and Aditya, in the track, come across as close friends who are hanging out together. Those who have been following the songs and the trailer would know that Kalank has its share of tragic love. In fact, it is suggested that Alia Bhatt's character is in love with Varun but is finally married off to Aditya. One can assume that Aira Gaira is going to appear in an early part of the film before the tragedy has unfolded. What do you think?

Kalank also stars Sonakshi Sinha, who reportedly plays Aditya Roy Kapur's first wife. Former couple Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit will also be reuniting on the big screen, making it one of the highlights of the film. Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank releases on 17th April.