Airport Diaries: Deepika Padukone is here to swipe away your monsoon blues

If you thought that sweatpants are boring, then take a deep breath and have a look at Deepika Padukone’s latest airport stint. It is comfortable, stylish, and also a right pick for the monsoon. On Saturday, the actress was spotted at Mumbai airport, rocking the coolest pair of fitted sweats that are as perfect for travelling as they are for attending a brunch.

Needless to say, we really liked how the leggy lass was dressed at the airport, plus her smile added an amazing zing! The actress’ latest casual, cool airport look consisted of a pair of black high-waisted joggers (read: sweatpants with a trendy name) along with a breezy white tank top and further topped it off with a pair of oversized black sunnies. Surely, it is an easy look for a long flight and adding to her look those Nike Cortez sneakers just made her monochrome look kickass.

Must say that the casual-chic look of Deepika at the airport is surely making us go hit the shopping floor now. Also, this is not the first time that the actress has worn a drool-worthy attire at the airport, as Deepika has been quite consistent on the airport runway.

It's a thumbs up from us Deepika,is what your style score is!