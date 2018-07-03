Airport Diaries: Dhadak co-stars Janhvi and Ishaan’s chemistry is FILMY and how

Looks like, Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s half-brother Ishaan Khatter are the new LIT pair in tinsel town. Ishaan is known to be protective about Janhvi being swamped by fans at various locations and are often seen glued together. By the looks of it, the rumoured lovebirds cannot get enough of each other. On Monday night, our paparazzi clicked the Dhadak stars at the airport and oh-boy, it was a chemistry to witness.

Dressed in an Indian avatar, we see Janhvi in a white coloured long kurta paired with black palazzo pants. Lashes done perfectly, subtle make-up and huge danglers is how the actress flasher her A+ report card at the airport. While, on the other hand, Ishaan opted to go the super casual way and opted for loose black pants, simple white tee and sneakers.

But apart from their style game, the duo's eye-to-eye contact and chemistry was kick-ass. See for yourself:

By looking at the pictures we can just say that adolescent, cute and young love is blooming between the two.

In their upcoming movie Dhadak's trailer which was unveiled a few weeks back, their endearing chemistry was the highlight. It was palpable even in the 1st two songs -‘Dhadak’ and ‘Zingaat’ that was released recently. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, ‘Dhadak’ is an official adaptation of 2016 hit Marathi film ‘Sairat’.