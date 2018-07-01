Airport diaries: Janhvi Kapoor keeps it desi, Soha Ali Khan wears layers as they zoom out of the city

Airport is the new runway for B-town divas to flash their gorgeous style statements. But today we talk about Janhvi Kapoor who loves to keep it simple always. The lady who is all charged up for her Bollywood debut Dhadak, that hits the screens on July 20, is on her toes promoting the film. And hence, she has taken off to Lucknow to meet the audience and create a buzz for Dhadak.

Wearing a silk olive green kurta teamed with loose pants, Janhvi looked flawless. Jhumkas, jootis and a sling bag, Janhvi knows how to stay simple yet gorgeous at the same time.

Check out her pictures below:

On the other hand, we had new mommy Soha Ali Khan upping the style game with layers of cloths. Well, when in Mumbai, it is not that cold to jacket it up but looks like Soha is headed to some region with cold weather. We love the combination but would have been much better if Soha had ditched those loose pants and rather opted for something that fit her well.

Here are her pictures:

Apart from these two ladies, Neetu Kapoor and Ajay Devgn too were spotted at the airport.

For more such fashionable updates, stay tuned to in.com