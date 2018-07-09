Airport diaries: Little Azad nestled in father Aamir Khan's arms is a cute sight to behold

Generally, we see AbRam tagging along with his father Shah Rukh Khan when he is going somewhere. But this time, we had a different Khan father-son duo making us go all aww. It was Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, and his son Azad Rao Khan painting a cute picture at the airport. Last night, our shutterbugs went clickety click when Aamir Khan stepped out of his car with his son Azad. Nicely nestled in his father's arms, Azad was deep in sleep.

While Aamir smiled when he spotted the cameras, at the same time, he made sure that his son was not disturbed. Check out their pictures below:

Aamir is still in his Thugs Of Hindostan look so we are wondering whether he is headed for the shoot of this film. Maybe the junior Perfectionist is just tagging along for his own share of some Pirate adventure.

Thugs of Hindostan sees Aamir sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif. It is one the most-awaited films of this year. Considering its humongous budget, Thugs Of Hindostan is expected to a be a visual treat for all.