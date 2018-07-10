Airport Diaries: Rajkummar Rao looks ruggedly handsome and oh-boy we aren't kidding

Airport spotting is the BIG thing these days. Paparazzi wait outside the airport with an aim to click some well-known faces from the showbiz. While the paps just look for clicks, the fashion critics look for who wore what at the airport and did he/she fare well on the style meter. And today our shutterbugs clicked the versatile actor, Rajkummar Rao at the airport, where he looked uber-cool.

Dressed quite appropriately as per the Mumbai weather, Rajkummar was seen taking the casual look to another level. A cap and a half-sleeved printed tee in the colour dark navy blue along with a pair of ripped denim, the star literally gave the non-risk taker men, a fashion note to bookmark.

Further, Rajkummar Rao added the glam quotient with the help of those rounded sunglasses, all black wrist watch, a pair of white sneakers and a huge Louis Vuitton bag. Kudos to the actor’s stylist here!

Style Verdict:

The best part about Rajkummar Rao’s overall airport look was that he made a point; not to go overboard. His style might not get you to scream from the edge of your seat, but trust us that’s the fashion attire any guy at any age can wear it and rock it. So, it’s a, for his airport style here.