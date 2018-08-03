Aisha Sharma opens up on her launch pad Satyameva Jayate

Former model Aisha Sharma is all set to enter the big world of Bollywood. The actress will hit the big screens with her debut film Satyameva Jayate, in which she will play the love interest of John Abraham. Aisha is currently neck deep in promoting her first film with the rest of the cast and conversations around her sister Neha Sharma’s presence in the industry and her film’s clash with Akshay Kumar’s Gold seem to dominate discussions.

“Neha isn’t in a position to get me films as she has her own films which haven’t done well,” Aisha said. “Earning your first project is equally important for an insider and an outsider. However, if an insider gets multiple chances at movies inspite of dull performances, then that’s a problem,” she added.

This may just be her first film, but she surely comes across as confident. “For my first film, I was looking that it works at the box office. Because if it works there, everything else is going to work. So, I think Satymaveva Jayate has that and I’m hoping for it to be a commercial success.” Hitting the box office is one thing and hitting it alongside a Akshay Kumar film is another ball game altogether. The question on everyone’s mind is whether she is hassled or worried about her debut flick clashing with Gold, but she seems fairly calm, “Not at all to be honest because it’s a very strong date of release that we’ve chosen for our movie which is obviously the 15th of August and I think having said that it’s not coming on any regular Friday, it’s coming on Independence Day.”

The actress was to mark her debut with Namaste England, but things didn’t go according to script. In Satyameva Jayate, Aisha essays the character of Shikha, a veterinary doctor who believes in taking the righteous path. The movie also stars John Abraham in the titular role, Manoj Bajpayee and Nora Fatehi in a special dance number. The movie is directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and is aiming at an Independence Day release.