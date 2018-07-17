Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s holiday just got better, as Abhishek Bachchan joins them

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya are in Paris enjoying their summer sun. The actress has been sparing no chances of sharing the most adorable set of pictures with her daughter dearest.

We are all eyes because when it’s Aishwarya in a frame, barely can someone stay away from the picture. Now, their holiday just got better as the men of the house, Abhishek Bachchan and his father, Amitabh Bachchan have joined them.

Abhishek shared the picture of the trio and they spell out ‘one happy family’ enjoying their summer time in Paris. Also, we can notice that Aaradhya is turning out to be a poser just like her mother. All her pictures in recent times, depict the same.

On the work front, Aishwarya will be seen in Fanney Khan as a pop star. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. It will be releasing on August 3, 2018. Reportedly, she will also be seen in the remake of Woh Kaun Thi. Coming to Abhishek, he will be seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan that also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in it. Big B will be seen in Thugs of Hindostan and Brahmastra.