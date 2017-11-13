Ex-lovers Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan set to lock horns on Eid 2018

Every year, there is a special spot at the box office on the occasion of Eid reserved for only one person, Salman Khan. Nobody dares to compete with Bhaijaan on that day. However, it seems as if ex-flame, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Fanney Khan will be going head-on with bhai’s Race 3 on Eid next year. Salman has been ruling the Eid-day releases for years now and has six Eid blockbusters to his name.

Bhaijaan’s commanding force over the BO is so well known that last year even Shah Rukh Khan himself pushed the release of Raees in order to avoid a clash with Salman Khan’s Sultan. Talking about the clash of Salman and ex-lover Aishwarya, a source told a leading tabloid, “It will be an exciting clash, since Aishwarya and Salman’s relationship continues to hold the audience’s attention, even years after it went kaput. While Salman boasts of tremendous box-office pull, Ash and Anil too have a huge fan following and will draw the audience to the theatres.”

Everyone is aware of Ash and Salman’s love that blossomed when they first met on the sets of Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. After a three-year-long relationship, things got bitter and they parted ways in 2002. Their breakup was no less than a public affair. Adding to the drama was the Vivek Oberoi and Salman fiasco that took place over Ash. The episode is etched the memory of fans from both camps.

A source from the Fanney Khan team stated, “Arjun N Kapoor, Prernaa Arora, Bhushan Kumar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra met Aishwarya and Anil, who were happy to have a festival release. The team is aware of Race 3 also releasing on Eid, but they are confident of their film.”

The Fanney Khan team also released a statement that read, “We have locked the release date of Fanney Khan on Eid 2018 (June 15). We decided on Eid because the lead character Fanney Khan, played by Anil Kapoor, is a Muslim character and there’s no better day than Eid (to release it).”

Fanney Khan stars Aishwarya and Anil were recently spotted shooting for the movie near Mumbai's Flora Fountain area. Salman Khan's Race 3 cast includes his Kick co-star Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem, Bobby Deol among others. Interestingly, Anil Kapoor is also rumored to join the team. The shooting for the film went on floors on Thursday.