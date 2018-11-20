image
Tuesday, November 20th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Aishwarya Bachchan gets world's 'most precious crown' from daughter Aaradhya

Bollywood

Aishwarya Bachchan gets world's 'most precious crown' from daughter Aaradhya

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   November 20 2018, 12.21 pm
back
Aaradhya BachchanAbhishek BachchanAbRamAishwarya BachchanAmitabh BachchanBollywoodEntertainmentShah Rukh KhanShilpa ShettyViaan
nextPriyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: This choreographer could be planning their moves for sangeet
ALSO READ

Amitabh Bachchan on Aaradhya Bachchan's 7th: Live long, live happy, live with pride

Abhishek Bachchan on pay parity: Aishwarya got paid more than me in eight films

Abhishek and Aishwarya Bachchan return to the bay after her birthday vacay!