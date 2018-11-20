Aishwarya Bachchan gets world's 'most precious crown' from daughter Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s little Aaradhya recently celebrated her 7th birthday and the Bachchan family left no stone unturned to make it a memorable one. While mommy Aishwarya made sure that her munchkin had the greatest birthday, the little one, too, is no less when it comes to surprising her parents. After the birthday bash, Aaradhya gifted her former Miss World mommy with the ‘most precious crown’ ever.

Aishwarya provided us with a sneak-peek of her daughter’s surprise on Tuesday. For mommy dearest, Aaradhya made a paper crown and adorned it with colourful cut-outs and stickers. "Best mom in the whole wide world," the crown read.

An ecstatic Aishwarya thanked ‘her world’ for the priceless crown with an endearing caption.

Aishwarya and Abhishek hosted a grand party for Aaradhya’s birthday on Saturday. The party had the attendance of Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and all of Aaradhya’s friends. Actor Shilpa Shetty and her son Viaan, along with Shah Rukh Khan’s little AbRam attended the party.

Abhishek also wished Aaradhya with a heartwarming post.

Big B, on the other hand, wasn’t behind when it came to making his granddaughter’s birthday special. He put up special posts for Aaradhya on his blog as well his Instagram.