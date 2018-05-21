home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Aishwarya posts throwback pictures; can you spot the then future Miss World?

First published: May 21, 2018 11:05 AM IST | Updated: May 21, 2018 11:38 AM IST | Author: Kadambari Srivastava

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked like a million bucks on the red carpet of the recently held Cannes Film Festival. Come to think of it, when does she not look like a star, on or off the red carpets? The former Miss World is still one of the most beautiful women on the planet and undeniably so. But one does wonder what she looked like when she was a munchkin of the same age as her daughter Aaradhya. Looks like Ash was in the mood of some guessing game today as she posted some throwback pictures.

Take a look. Can you spot our then future Miss World in these pictures? Take a guess.

Got it? No? Let us do that for you then.

In the first picture, Aishwarya is the sixth kid from the right, in the first row of girls standing. She is the one with those gorgeous eyes and that little hairband. And in the second picture, you can see her standing in the second row, fourth girl from the left. The hairband stays here as well.

We were absolutely delighted when just before her Cannes appearances this year, Aishwarya made her social media debut, on Instagram. And she is not disappointing us at all. We are absolutely enthralled with all the pics the beautiful diva has been sharing on Instagram.

