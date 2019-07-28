Did you notice that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took a two-month-long break from Instagram? We aren't sure what kept her busy, but the Pro-Kabaddi season is on, and she had the perfect reason to make a comeback! A couple of days back, we came across her post, celebrating husband Abhishek Bachchan's Kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers' win against U-Mumba. How lovely is that?
And now, we have come across another picture of the beauty and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, both dressed in the team's journey, posing for a happy selfie. Both the mother and the daughter look super-pumped, and they sure are the biggest cheerleaders for Abhishek's team!
💖🙌🌟🎊💃
Aishwarya also posted a photo of herself, Abhishek and Aaradhya, along with the whole team. All of them are flashing a warm smile.
👏🙌🌟GOD BLESS BOYZ✨SHINE ON PINK PANTHERRRRSSSS✨🌈💝
Earlier, she had shared a couple of pictures, taken straight from the TV, which have Abhishek cheering for his team with much enthusiasm.
💃🙌ATTABOYZ👏⭐️🎊💖Yaaaaay PINK PANTHERRRSSS 💖 GOD BLESSSSS✨✨✨
Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan and appeared alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. We hear she will also be a part of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.
“I will confirm that I am doing the film. I am on this journey with him, and it will be an honour to be a part of anything Mani chooses to do ever," she told The Hindu. She and Abhishek together are also set to do a film titled Gulab Jamun together.Read More