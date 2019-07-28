Ranjini Maitra July 28 2019, 4.19 pm July 28 2019, 4.19 pm

Did you notice that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took a two-month-long break from Instagram? We aren't sure what kept her busy, but the Pro-Kabaddi season is on, and she had the perfect reason to make a comeback! A couple of days back, we came across her post, celebrating husband Abhishek Bachchan's Kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers' win against U-Mumba. How lovely is that?

And now, we have come across another picture of the beauty and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, both dressed in the team's journey, posing for a happy selfie. Both the mother and the daughter look super-pumped, and they sure are the biggest cheerleaders for Abhishek's team!

View this post on Instagram 💖🙌🌟🎊💃 A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 27, 2019 at 12:09pm PDT

Aishwarya also posted a photo of herself, Abhishek and Aaradhya, along with the whole team. All of them are flashing a warm smile.

View this post on Instagram 👏🙌🌟GOD BLESS BOYZ✨SHINE ON PINK PANTHERRRRSSSS✨🌈💝 A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 27, 2019 at 7:53pm PDT

Earlier, she had shared a couple of pictures, taken straight from the TV, which have Abhishek cheering for his team with much enthusiasm.

View this post on Instagram 💃🙌ATTABOYZ👏⭐️🎊💖Yaaaaay PINK PANTHERRRSSS 💖 GOD BLESSSSS✨✨✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 22, 2019 at 9:43pm PDT

Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan and appeared alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. We hear she will also be a part of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.