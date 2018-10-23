image
Tuesday, October 23rd 2018
English
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan star in Abhishek Bachchan's favourite romantic film!

Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan star in Abhishek Bachchan's favourite romantic film!

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   October 23 2018, 5.54 pm
back
Abhishek Bachchanaishwarya rai bachchanBollywoodEntertainmentfanney khanHum Dil Ke Chuke SanammanmarziyaanSalman Khan
nextKapil Sharma to tie the knot on THIS day
ALSO READ

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce wedding and B-Town can’t keep calm

Abhishek Bachchan reveals love story with his Umrao Jaan Aishwarya

Abhishek Bachchan vs Amitabh Bachchan: The 'saucy' Bachchan banter continues