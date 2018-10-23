Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan star in Abhishek Bachchan's favourite romantic film!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali helmed Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan starrer Hum Dil De chuke Sanam continues to remain fresh in all our minds. The 1999 superhit is, undoubtedly, one of the most romantic films till date and Aish’s hubby Abhishek agrees with us. Abhishek, in a recent chat show with film critics Rajeev Masand and Anupama Chopra, went on to name the iconic film as one of his favourite Aishwarya Rai films.

"Hum Dil Ke Chuke Sanam- I love it. I remember Bebo and me, we had just started shooting refugee and we were called for the trial and I sat through all the three trials back to back at Natraj. I loved it I just thought it was a beautiful film. And also Abhimaan," he said and a lot of us will agree with that.

What’s more interesting to note is that Aish and Salman’s love evolved on the sets of the same film. Their whirlwind romance continued for a while before the two split on a bad note.

Meanwhile, the former Miss World was last seen in Fanney Khan and Abhishek made a comeback to the celluloid with Manmarziyaan after taking a two-year sabbatical from acting. Salman, on the other hand, had Race 3 as his last outing and is currently busy with his upcoming Bharat.​