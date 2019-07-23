Ranjini Maitra July 23 2019, 5.20 pm July 23 2019, 5.20 pm

We don't know if Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took an Instagram detox out of her own will, but she wasn't around for almost two months. The beauty decided to come back with an appreciation for the husband i.e. Abhishek Bachchan. She is one constant cheerleader of Abhishek's Kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers and sat down to watch their match with U Mumba, like a dedicated fan.

A Pro-Kabaddi League match contains a lot of excitement and Aishwarya wasn't running out of it all. She took a couple of pictures of the TV screen that had Abhishek cheering for the match in full excitement. She shared the photos on her Instagram handle, and Abhishek was quick to respond! He called her his 'lucky charm'...! How sweet is that?

Needless to say that the Pink Panthers had a smashing victory. They won the match by 42-23. The victory, which took place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, took the team to the top of the point table. Aish indeed chose the best occasion to get back on Instagram! Prior to this, her last post was on May 23, wherein she conveyed her wishes to mother Brinda Rai on her birthday.

The husband and the wife, along with daughter Aaradhya, recently took a trip to the United States. In New York, they also met Rishi Kapoor, who's in the city for close to a year now, and is undergoing treatment of cancer.