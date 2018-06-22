Aishwarya Rai Bachchan changed a raunchy song in Fanne Khan and we know why

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made us sit up and take notice of her when she delivered a stellar performance in director Karan Johar’s Ae Dil hai Mushkil. The 44-year old actress redefined beauty with her charm and bold scenes with her co-star Ranbir Kapoor. But looks like the actress is in no mood to go the raunchy way with her forthcoming film Fanne Khan. Reportedly, Aishwarya got a song changed in the film as she did not like the lyrics.

“The earlier song had raunchy lyrics. Aishwarya didn’t appreciate that and asked the director and the producer to replace the song. The song was on the lines of ‘Fevicol Se’ and Aishwarya was uncomfortable to dance on it. The makers of the movie, immediately obliged and a new song was taken in the film. The new song’s lyrics are somewhat like - Halka Halka Sa Khumar Hai,” a report quoted a source as saying.

According to reports, the song in question was an item number which will be choreographed by Frank Gatson Jr, who has worked with international pop stars such as Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna. The song apparently features Aishwarya as an ‘Indian Madonna’.

Produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and directed by Atul Manjrekar, the film also stars Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. And talking about Aishwarya’s role in the film, the former beauty queen plays a huge pop icon who’s extremely popular with the youngsters. Her character is a fabulous dancer and singer who performs on the global stage.

Well we are curious to know more about the film and are eagerly awaiting for the film to hit the theater.