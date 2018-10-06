Aishwarya Rai Bachchan channels her inner diva as Manish Malhotra's showstopper!

Time froze when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took the ramp for ace designer Manish Malhotra at his recent fashion show in Dubai. The diva sashayed down the runway at the Fashion Weekend International 2018 held in Doha, Qatar wearing an exquisite piece of ensemble from his Zween collection. Her pictures are so beautiful that we can’t take our eyes off her. This is not the first time that she has walked a ramp, but we never get tired of her.

The designer draped his muse in a ravishing pearl-white and red shimmering gown, adorned with dramatic ruffles. And oh boy, the pictures are making us go weak in the knees! The diva looked every bit magnificent in her outfit and perfectly done hairdo, with the sides of her bun enhanced with a floral hairpiece. What a beauty!

The actor treated fans with quite a few pictures from the night, which see her striking a few sultry poses on the couch with a gaze that could kill! Another picture sees her posing with Mickey Contractor and her darling daughter Aaradhya.

Meanwhile, the beauty queen was last seen in Fanney Khan sharing the screen space with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will next be seen with husband Abhishek Bachchan in her upcoming Gulab Jamun, helmed by ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.