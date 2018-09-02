image
Sunday, September 2nd 2018
English
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for Bajirao Mastani: This video proves that Bhansali has been lying

bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for Bajirao Mastani: This video proves that Bhansali has been lying

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   September 02 2018, 12.45 pm
back
aishwarya rai bachchanBajirao MastaniBollywoodEntertainmentSalman KhanSanjay Leela Bhansali
nextA sneak peek into Janhvi Kapoor's pricey closet for her latest cover shoot
ALSO READ

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Paro to miss out on another chance to work with him?

A biopic on late Jayalalitha is in the offing and these actresses fit the bill

Is Aishwarya Rai the reason Salman Khan walked out of Dhoom 4?