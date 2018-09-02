Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for Bajirao Mastani: This video proves that Bhansali has been lying

Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walk out of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's proposed project for the sake of Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun? Or not? Both the director and the actor are vehemently rubbishing rumours. Meanwhile, an old rumour has taken a new shape and resurfaced. Many of you may remember how Bajirao Mastani was a film Bhansali wanted to make years ago and approached Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to play Mastani. After all these days, a 'source' close to Bhansali has been quoted by various publications, claiming the film was never offered to Aishwarya. How true is that though?

"It was also reported that Aishwarya was offered Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, both of which are untrue. When Bajirao Mastani was first announced over a decade ago, it was with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Padmaavat too was offered only to Deepika Padukone, who was the first choice. Aishwarya has not been offered any Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed film after Guzaarish. The filmmaker is wondering where these rumours are stemming from, however, the fact that the two share a great rapport and are friends could be a reason for people and the media alike to jump to conclusions," the above 'source' was quoted saying.

So we did some digging and came across this old video in which both SLB and Aish appeared on the first season of Koffee With Karan. Aish explains why she didn't sign Bajirao Mastani because she wasn't okay being paired opposite Salman Khan, especially after their bitter separation that became national news.

This video leaves no scope for speculations, regarding SLB having approached her for films in the past.

So was the case with her turning down Padmaavat. "The person he saw to play Khilji with me playing Padmaavati did not happen. So, at the end of the day, you need to see the casting. If the casting is not happening, then sometimes, it doesn’t come together. The intention is always there to work together, but it didn’t happen. We both loved working with each other, so let’s see, whenever it is meant to be," she told SpotBoye in an earlier interview.

With all this back and forth on casting, we're just sitting here hoping a new collaboration between them happens soon!