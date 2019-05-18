Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hasn’t left for Cannes yet, here’s the correct story

Divya Ramnani May 18 2019, 5.54 pm May 18 2019, 5.54 pm

One of the best-looking Bollywood actors, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, is yet to spread her magic at the latest edition of the Cannes Film Festival. While fans wait for her ravishing appearance at the red carpet with bated breaths, the Devdas actor, before that, is making it a point to fulfil her mommy duties without fail. On the contrary to all the reports that speculated Aishwarya is leaving for Cannes, the Dhoom 2 actor was actually heading for an important event in Mumbai on Saturday.

In the pictures clicked by our shutterbugs, we spotted the stunning Aishwarya along with her baby girl Aaradhya and the duo was accompanied by the actor's mother Brindya Rai, husband Abhishek Bachchan, mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan and sister-in-law Shweta Bachchan Nanda. The Bachchans and Rais arrived at Shiamak Davar’s Funk Show, which has got Aaradhya as one of the star performers. For the stunner that she is, Aishwarya looked drop dead gorgeous in a floral Barbara Bui multi-hued jacket, which she paired with black inner, skinny jeans and ballerina shoes. The former Miss World completed her look with straight hair and some catchy makeup. Abhishek, Jay and Shweta, on the other hand, kept it casual and were dressed to beat the heat! Well, Big B was missing in action due to his professional commitments.

Have a look at the pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya here:

Recently, there were speculations of Aishwarya being roped in by Mani Ratnam for his next. A source close to the filmmaker informed a tabloid, “The story takes place in the 10th century before Raja Chola became a king. Aishwarya will be seen as Nandini, the wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar, who served as the chancellor and treasurer of the Chola kingdom. Her character is written as a mysterious, power-hungry woman who manipulates her husband to plan the downfall of the Chola Empire because she has been wronged by them.”