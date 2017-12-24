Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hires Salman Khans ex-manager for hubby Abhishek

Actor Abhishek Bachchan’s career is allegedly being managed by Salman Khan’s ex-manager, Reshma Shetty. Abhishek, whose career is taking a dip latetly, has hired Reshma to give it a push, at the suggestion of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Reshma Shetty used to manage Salman Khan’s professional dealings. According to Deccan Chronicle, a source said, “Aishwarya felt Abhishek's career needed a small push to catapult him to the top bracket once again. Of late, he hasn't signed new films and is choosing to focus on the best possible projects."

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Sajid Khan’s Housefull 3, which did not go well with the critics but did moderately well at the box office. He had signed JP Dutta's Paltan but walked out of the project a day before the film's unit was scheduled to take off for an outdoor schedule in Ladakh. Now, it has been reported that Abhishek Bachchan will play the role of Sahir Ludhianvi in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film opposite Priyanka Chopra who will be essaying the role of Amrita Pritam. The film is based on poets Amrita Pritam and Sahir Ludhianvi’s Gustakhiyan. "Reshma has been brought in to oversee Abhishek's forthcoming career moves and to position him as a prominent entertainment brand," the source added.

Reshma Shetty manages Salman Khan for years until they recently parted ways. The actor is now managed by his family.

On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been quite active since her 2015 comeback in Sanjay Gupta's Jazbaa although it tanked at the box office. She starred in Sarbjit in 2016 which also failed to fetch a good response from both critics and ticket window. Later in 2016, Karan Johar gave Aishwarya her first hit in years - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She is currently filming Fanne Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao slated to release next year.