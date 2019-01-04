Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Vidya Balan: 7 Bollywood actresses who’re making 40s look sexy and glam

The good looks of Bollywood heroes in their 50s and 40s has often been celebrated both on and off screen. However, we rarely see that with the gorgeous ladies of B-town who continue to not just look sexy, but also make age look like just a number. Many times, we have seen articles about Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh Khan rocking their fifties. These leading men even get to romance actresses half their age on screen and play teenagers on the screen when they’re almost double that age. However, our Hindi film heroines have openly admitted how the industry side-lines them after a certain age or then offers them roles that categorise them in a certain age group.

There have been instances of actresses like Sridevi and Rakhi playing mother to leading men like Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, who are way older to them. During an interview last year Preity Zinta had said, “It is unrealistic to compare heroes and heroines as their lifespan is different.” In fact, in an interview when Raveena Tandon was asked about working with Aamir Khan and Salman in Andaz Apna Apna sequel, the actress took a jibe at her co-stars and joked, “I would love to be a game for it but I know that my photograph is gonna be hanging there. Aamir and Salman will be garlanding me and Lolo (Karimsa Kapoor) and saying 'hamari biwiyan mar gayi, ab kya karein' and they will be running after 21-year-old heroines. So that's how the sequel's going to start.”

But today we are not here to talk about gender inequality in Bollywood. Instead, we’d like you to celebrate some of our heroines who’re rocking 40s and making it super sexy and ultra-glamorous.

Vidya Balan: The talented beauty just turned 40 in style. Unlike many others who would love to hide their age, The Dirty Picture actress decided to not just give people a glimpse at her retro look for the birthday bash, but also flaunted her age like an accessory on Instagram. There are certainly more reasons we love the Parineeta actress.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Miss World 1994 continues to rule the world on her own terms. Aishwarya may be doing fewer roles, but her fan base is ever expanding. The Bachchan bahu can sizzle any look. And yes, one still cannot get over her perfect features and those deep blue eyes, can we?

Malaika Arora: It’s rare to find women with the kind of courage and attitude that Malaika Arora has. This stunning judge of a reality show is making headlines every day either for her alleged affair with younger actor Arjun Kapoor or for her sexy fashion outings. We think magnetic Malaika has us on her hooks.

P.S: Her fitness videos can put twenty-somethings to shame.

Raveena Tandon: This Mast Mast actress from the 90s just refuses to age. Because she makes such few appearances on the silver screen, we bet like us Raveena Tandon fans too diligently follow the actress on Instagram.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Many years ago, at an award function while presenting the award for best debutant. Anil Kapoor had joked about how Shilpa Shetty would win the best ‘new kamar’ (waist) award every year. We think the statement holds true for Shilpa Shetty Kundra even today. This beauty has just stopped ageing in the last two decades.

Sushmita Sen: She’s aloof, but enigmatic. She stole everyone’s heart when she appeared on 70mm in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Main Hoon Na as a college professor. Sushmita Sen even today can mesmerise you with her deep talks and beauty.

Karisma Kapoor: Kareena Kapoor may be slaying it, but her older sister Karisma Kapoor is not far behind. The actress has not just one of the fittest bods in town, but super sharp style statements. And yes, there are times when she manages to even give her own sibling some tough competition in the style department.

There are also many other heroines like Madhuri Dixit Nene, Juhi Chawla, Rangeela actress Urmila Matondkar, the talented Tabu and of course another beauty who recently celebrated her birthday, Sonali Bendre – all of who have aged like fine wine and only got better with time.