Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on #MeToo: Momentum is a good sign

In the light of Tanushree Dutta’s allegations of sexual harassment against Nana Patekar, several women have come out in the open to voice out their own share of sexual assaults at the hands of powerful men in the industry. Speaking of which, global diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who had remained tight-lipped about the same until now, has finally decided to open up.

The celebrated actor looks at the movement as a positive sign and said that more support and strength should be given to the women who have gathered the courage to share their experiences of sexual harassment.

"I think it is a good sign how the #MeToo movement is gaining momentum. However, I would refrain to comment on any specific case as that would be irresponsible on our part. At least some of these cases would become sub judice soon. So, I don't think it would be proper to talk about any particular incident," told the 44-year-old to the media on Tuesday.

“But having said that, God bless and strength to the voices that need that kind of support and you all need to be there,” she further added.

The mother of a six-year-old daughter also went on to say that how the world is now becoming a smaller place with social media bringing people closer, hence anyone from any part of the world can share their stories and find have people to listen to them.​